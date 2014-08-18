FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Cantor Fitzgerald hires two Goldman Sachs execs to forex team
#Funds News
August 18, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Cantor Fitzgerald hires two Goldman Sachs execs to forex team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Brokerage Cantor Fitzgerald & Co hired two Goldman Sachs Group Inc executives to its foreign exchange sales and trading group.

Joseph Pinto was named senior managing director, while Stephan McElreath was appointed vice president and were charged with building out the brokerage’s global forex trading business.

Pinto and McElreath will report to James Reilly, senior managing director and global head of foreign exchange sales and trading.

Pinto was head of Americas electronic forex sales at Goldman Sachs, and has previously worked in electronic forex for Bank of America Corp and Barclays Capital, a unit of Barclays Plc.

McElreath was vice president of forex sales at Goldman Sachs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
