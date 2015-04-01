FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Cantor Fitzgerald boosts EM credit team
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Cantor Fitzgerald boosts EM credit team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 1 (IFR) - Financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald has added emerging markets veterans Dray Simpson, Alex Yulman and Michael Barfoot to its debt capital markets sales and trading team.

All three join the firm as managing directors and will report to Charles Cortellesi and Erich Bauer-Rowe, the firm’s co-heads of emerging markets DCM.

Simpson, who previously held positions at Deutsche Bank, Alcantara Asset Management and Dragon Capital, will work in Cantor Fitzgerald’s London office, while Yulman and Barfoot will be based in New York.

Yulman comes from Morgan Stanley, where he served on the emerging markets trading desk after holding senior positions at Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, and ABN AMRO.

Barfoot, previously a trader of Latin American sovereign credits at BNP Paribas, also held the position of vice president at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.