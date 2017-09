Aug 25 (Reuters) - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co named Samir Hussein as head of internet and media investment banking as it tries to extend its reach into digital media sectors.

Hussein will be based in New York and report to Charles Edelman and Jeff Lumby, co-heads of investment banking.

Hussein served as managing director in the investment banking division of JMP Securities. He has also worked with Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Salomon Smith Barney.