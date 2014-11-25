MOVES-Landy departs CarFinance after merger

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (IFR) - Jim Landy, chief executive officer of subprime auto lender CarFinance Capital, has left the company after it merged with another firm, two sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

The recent exit followed Perella Weinberg’s decision earlier this month to merge CarFinance with Flagship Credit Acceptance and install Flagship’s chief executive officer Michael Ritter as the head of the newly combined company.

Both subprime auto finance companies had been run and operated as individual entities owned by Perella for the last four years.

But Perella, which holds a majority stake in both auto lenders, decided to shift gears by merging the Irving, California-headquartered CarFinance with the Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania-based Flagship.

Landy helped Perella build CarFinance from the ground up in the wake of the financial crisis, whereas Flagship was an existing auto lender purchased by Perella in 2010.

The combined company has US$2bn in assets under management.

Like other subprime auto companies, CarFinance and Flagship are heavily dependent on securitization for funding.

Standard & Poor’s said this month it did not expect the merger to affect ratings on eight outstanding ABS deals it rated for both the issuers.

Landy did not respond to a request for comment. A Perella spokesperson declined to comment. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Natalie Harrison)