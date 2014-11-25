FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Landy departs CarFinance after merger
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 25, 2014 / 9:36 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Landy departs CarFinance after merger

Joy Wiltermuth, Shankar Ramakrishnan

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (IFR) - Jim Landy, chief executive officer of subprime auto lender CarFinance Capital, has left the company after it merged with another firm, two sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

The recent exit followed Perella Weinberg’s decision earlier this month to merge CarFinance with Flagship Credit Acceptance and install Flagship’s chief executive officer Michael Ritter as the head of the newly combined company.

Both subprime auto finance companies had been run and operated as individual entities owned by Perella for the last four years.

But Perella, which holds a majority stake in both auto lenders, decided to shift gears by merging the Irving, California-headquartered CarFinance with the Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania-based Flagship.

Landy helped Perella build CarFinance from the ground up in the wake of the financial crisis, whereas Flagship was an existing auto lender purchased by Perella in 2010.

The combined company has US$2bn in assets under management.

Like other subprime auto companies, CarFinance and Flagship are heavily dependent on securitization for funding.

Standard & Poor’s said this month it did not expect the merger to affect ratings on eight outstanding ABS deals it rated for both the issuers.

Landy did not respond to a request for comment. A Perella spokesperson declined to comment. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.