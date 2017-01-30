FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Former KKR capital markets head Farr joins Carlyle
January 30, 2017 / 2:57 PM / 7 months ago

MOVES-Former KKR capital markets head Farr joins Carlyle

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Carlyle Group has hired Craig Farr, KKR's former global head of capital markets, as a senior advisor for its credit business, the private equity giant said on Monday.

Farr will help Carlyle in developing new initiatives across the firm's credit business, which invests in products ranging from loans and structured credits to energy and distressed debt.

Farr spent nearly a decade at KKR, playing a key role in the establishment of the firm's capital markets business.

He previously worked as co-head of North American equity capital markets and head of US convertible and corporate equity derivative origination at Citigroup. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

