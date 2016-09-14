MOVES-Okuliar joins Ares Management from Carlyle

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (IFR) - Boris Okuliar, a former UBS banker who was hired by The Carlyle Group in 2014 to bolster its credit investments unit, left the firm last week to join rival Ares Management in London.

Okuliar has joined Ares as a partner and will focus on the alternative asset manager's European credit business, a source familiar with the situation told IFR on Wednesday.

Okuliar was hired by Carlyle in February 2014 in the newly created role of head of capital markets for the firm's global market strategies division, based in New York. The unit manages around US$35bn of credit, public equities and alternative investments.

Before joining Carlyle, Okuliar spent four years at UBS as head of leveraged capital markets in London. Prior to that, he held roles at Barclays and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Carlyle is looking to hire a new person to fill Okuliar's duties, spokesman Randall Whitestone told IFR.

Ares declined to comment.

Separately, Carlyle also announced this week that it has hired Mark Jenkins as head of global credit, a newly created role in which he will oversee credit investments across the firm's global market strategies division.

Jenkins, who joins Carlyle from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, will start at the end of September and be based in New York. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)