MOVES-Castle Harbour taps ex-Deutsche Bank manager for new bond fund

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Castle Harbour, a boutique London-based financial services firm, said on Tuesday it had hired ex-Deutsche Bank fund manager Damien Regnier to co-manage a new 200 million euros ($255.22 million) convertible bond fund.

The R&D - Pure Global Convertibles Fund is expected to launch in the fourth quarter, Castle Harbour said in a statement, and will follow a similar strategy to Regnier’s previous fund.

“He will adopt the same ‘pure’ non-benchmarked, investment-grade strategy focused on institutional investors that he developed at DeAWM,” Castle Harbour said in a statement.

Prior to leaving Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, Regnier managed 3.5 billion euros, including 2.8 billion euros in the DWS Invest Convertibles / Deutsche Invest I Convertibles fund. ($1 = 0.7836 Euros) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)