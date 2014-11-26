FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Qatar bank CBQ says group CEO resigns, appointed advisor to board
November 26, 2014

MOVES-Qatar bank CBQ says group CEO resigns, appointed advisor to board

DUBAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar said on Wednesday its group chief executive officer, Andrew Stevens, had resigned from the role and had been appointed as an advisor to the lender’s board.

In August 2013, CBQ named Abdulla Saleh al-Raisi as CEO, with Andrew Stevens moving to group CEO with responsibility for the bank’s overseas operations.

Raisi and the rest of the bank’s executive team would assume Stevens’ responsibilities going forward.

Stevens had been with the bank, the Gulf Arab state’s second-largest lender by assets, for 25 years, the bourse filing added. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

