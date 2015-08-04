FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Cheyne Capital partner Hyman leaves firm - filing
August 4, 2015

MOVES-Cheyne Capital partner Hyman leaves firm - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Cheyne Capital Management partner John Hyman has left the hedge fund after less than a year at the London-based firm, records with Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority showed.

Hyman, who was part of the $5 billion hedge fund firm’s equities team, had rejoined Cheyne Capital last year. He had previously worked for the fund between 2010 and 2011.

Cheyne’s equities team will continue to report to Jonathan Lourie, the firm’s founder and chief executive officer.

A spokesman confirmed the departure of Hyman when contacted by Reuters, but declined to comment further. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
