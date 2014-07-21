FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-China Renaissance Securities hires JPMorgan's Yang Diao -memo
July 21, 2014 / 4:45 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-China Renaissance Securities hires JPMorgan's Yang Diao -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 21 (Reuters) - China Renaissance Securities has hired former JPMorgan banker Yang Diao as co-head of investment banking, alongside Jason Lam who joined the firm last year, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Diao has left JPMorgan and will join boutique investment bank China Renaissance on October 15th, the memo said.

Diao and Lam will report to China Renaissance chairman and CEO Fan Bao.

A spokesman for China Renaissance declined to comment. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

