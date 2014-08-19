FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-China Renaissance Securities names Gloria Lu as head of equities
August 19, 2014 / 2:06 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-China Renaissance Securities names Gloria Lu as head of equities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 19 (Reuters) - China Renaissance Securities has hired Gloria Lu as its new head of equities based in Hong Kong, the China-based boutique investment bank said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Lu previously worked at China Life Franklin Asset Management as deputy chief executive, the memo said. Her appointment is the second senior hire by China Renaissance in the last month, after it appointed former JPMorgan executive Yang Diao as co-head of investment banking on July 21.

A spokesman for China Renaissance confirmed the contents of the memo.

Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Miral Fahmy

