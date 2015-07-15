Badlisyah quits as CIMB Islamic Bank CEO

SINGAPORE, July 15 (IFR) - Badlisyah Abdul Ghani is leaving CIMB Islamic Bank, where he has been CEO since 2006, a week after he posted controversial remarks involving state investment fund 1MDB on Facebook.

A CIMB Group Holdings announcement released yesterday evening said the resignation would be effective on August 15, when Badlisyah will also relinquish his position as a board member.

Mohd Shafri Shahul Hamid will lead the bank temporarily until the group appoints a new CEO.

Badlisyah has been at the forefront of CIMB Group’s global Islamic banking franchise and had led the development of the sukuk market that made Malaysia into a global Islamic bond centre.

Badlisyah told IFR on Wednesday that quitting the bank was a personal decision taken after months of mulling a change in his career.

“Recent events made my decision easier,” he said. “It was something I had to do and it is time to do other things.” He indicated that he expects to remain in the industry.

The resignation comes on the heels of a controversial Facebook post Badlisyah made on July 8 relating to the financial woes of state investment fund 1MDB.

In the post, Badlisyah questioned the authenticity of documents used in a Wall Street Journal report on bank transactions involving 1MDB. Later the same day, he said he was wrong in his analysis, stressing that the views were strictly personal opinions.

The post however drew the attention of CIMB group chairman Nazir Razak, brother of Prime Minister Rajib Razak, who said that an internal inquiry would be conducted into Badlisyah’s comments. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)