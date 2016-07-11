FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Folliot joins Citigroup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 11 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Vincent Folliot and Alessandro Amicucci as co-heads of strategic equity solutions for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Folliot joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was in charge of a similar business in France, Benelux, Latin America and Iberia. He has also worked at Deutsche Bank.

Amicucci is already working at Citi and has been in charge of corporate equity derivatives for Southern Europe since 2009. He previously worked at Morgan Stanley.

Both will be based in London and report to Tim Gately, head of European equities, and Stephen Roti, global head of corporate equity derivatives. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

