4 months ago
#Market News
April 10, 2017 / 3:33 PM / 4 months ago

MOVES-Citi hires Francis to co-head EMEA leverage finance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Citigroup has hired Simon Francis from Credit Suisse to co-head its leverage finance business in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and made several promotions in its capital management and loans businesses.

Francis will report to Philip Drury, head of capital markets origination for EMEA, according to a memo sent to staff on Monday. Francis was most recently head of leverage finance capital markets at Credit Suisse.

Drury said Citi will continue to invest in its EMEA leverage finance business and make further announcements in due course.

The memo said Richard Basham has been appointed as the new head of global capital management for EMEA. Basham has been involved in Citi's capital markets origination business for 27 years and was previously head of EMEA leverage finance and loans.

Paul Gibbs and Rizwan Shaikh have also been appointed co-heads of EMEA loans. Gibbs has been at Citi for 22 years, most recently as head of western European loans. Shaikh has been with the bank for 19 years, most recently as head of CEEMEA loans. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

