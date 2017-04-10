FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Citi hires new co-head of regional leverage finance
#Market News
April 10, 2017 / 3:19 PM / 4 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - Citi on Monday said it had hired Simon Francis as co-head of leverage finance for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) from rival Credit Suisse .

Francis will report to head of capital markets origination for EMEA Philip Drury. Paul Gibbs and Rizwan Shaikh have been appointed co-heads of loans in EMEA and will also report to Drury, an internal memo said.

"We will continue to invest in our EMEA Leverage Finance business and look forward to making further announcements in due course," Drury said in the memo. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Edmund Blair)

