MOVES-Citi's Simpkin becomes EMEA leverage finance chairman
November 12, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Citi's Simpkin becomes EMEA leverage finance chairman

Robert Smith

LONDON, Nov 12 (IFR) - Paul Simpkin is taking on a new role as Citigroup’s chairman of EMEA leverage finance, after seven years of running the business.

Richard Basham will take over Simpkin’s responsibilities as head of EMEA leverage finance, according to an internal memo seen by IFR, while retaining his role as head of EMEA loans.

Simpkin and Basham are both Citi veterans, having been with the US bank 26 and 25 years respectively.

Both will report directly to Philip Drury, head of EMEA capital markets origination. Drury was promoted to this role in September. (Reporting by Robert Smith; editing by Alex Chambers)

