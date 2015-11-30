FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Zhao appointed head of Citic CLSA's China capital markets
November 30, 2015 / 1:38 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Zhao appointed head of Citic CLSA's China capital markets

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 30 (IFR) - Yu Zhao has been appointed Citic CLSA’s head of China corporate finance and capital markets.

She will report to Andrew Low, international head of corporate finance and capital markets. Zhao will be based in Hong Kong.

Prior to her new role, Zhao was a managing director and head of China investment bank and corporate client solutions at CIMB and RBS.

She has also worked at JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse.

Citic CLSA was created when China’s Citic Securities acquired CLSA in 2013 and integrated it with its Hong Kong-based international arm, Citic Securities International. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)

