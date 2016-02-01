FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Citigroup makes Antonios CEO of UAE operation
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2016 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Citigroup makes Antonios CEO of UAE operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Citigroup has appointed Elissar Farah Antonios as chief executive of the bank’s operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it said on Monday.

Antonios moves from Citi Lebanon, where she had been the bank’s chief executive since 2012, the U.S. bank said in a statement.

She will report to Atiq Rehman, head of Citi’s Middle East and Africa region.

Rehman’s responsibilities were recently expanded to include leadership of the bank’s business in Sub Saharan Africa, as well as the Middle East and North Africa, the statement said. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.