4 months ago
MOVES-Citigroup appoints Knittel from Deutsche
April 25, 2017 / 1:29 PM / 4 months ago

MOVES-Citigroup appoints Knittel from Deutsche

Christopher Spink

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Holger Knittel head of M&A for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, according to a memo seen by IFR.

Knittel joins from Deutsche Bank, where he was recently made co-head of Germany M&A.

He will join the US bank later this summer and be based in Frankfurt, reporting to Stefan Wintels, country officer for Germany and co-head of EMEA CIB FIG, and Wilhelm Schulz, chairman of EMEA M&A.

The move is a blow for Deutsche, which has said it wants to focus on building up its M&A capabilities. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

