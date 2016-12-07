SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (IFR) - Citigroup has named James Arnold head of Asia Pacific debt capital markets syndicate to replace Duncan Phillips.

Phillips left in October to join financial services technology provider Ipreo in London.

Arnold, who will be based in Hong Kong and will report to Benjamin Ng, head of Asia Pacific syndicate and acquisition financing, has been with Citi's syndicate since 2010. He has been on the Australian DCM team and, in January, took additional responsibility for the local currency business in the region.

Eeswary Krishnan and Rishi Jalan of the syndicate desk in Hong Kong will report to Arnold. Nik Balashov of the Australian DCM syndicate will continue to report to Arnold and Ian Campbell, head of Australia and New Zealand DCM origination. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; editing by Dharsan Singh)