MOVES-Citigroup hires former Swedish finance minister Borg
#Market News
February 3, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Citigroup hires former Swedish finance minister Borg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 3 (IFR) - Citigroup has hired the former finance minister of Sweden Anders Borg as an adviser to the firm’s business in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. Borg will have a particular focus on the public sector, as well as the Nordic region as a member of the Nordic advisory board.

He served as minister for finance from 2006 to 2014, after which he was commissioned by the Finnish government to evaluate the country’s economic landscape. He was also named deputy chairman of Kinnevik and as a member of the board of Millicom. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)

