FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Citigroup appoints Braden as CCO, CIB boss for Switzerland
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Citigroup appoints Braden as CCO, CIB boss for Switzerland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - Citigroup has promoted Kristine Braden to the position of chief country officer and corporate and investment banking head for Switzerland. She will take up the role on April 1.

She will report to Western European cluster head Zdenek Turek in her CCO capacity to both Manuel Falco, CIB boss for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, and Zdenek for her corporate and investment banking responsibilities.

Braden joined the firm in 1998 and has worked in markets across Latin America, Asia-Pacific and EMEA. Most recently, she was the global subsidiaries group head for Europe, a role she has held since 2012.

She replaces Cathy Weir in the CCO role and David Spinks in the CIB role. Both are leaving the bank. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.