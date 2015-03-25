FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Citigroup hires Cai from BofA Merrill to head China
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 25, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Citigroup hires Cai from BofA Merrill to head China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 25 (IFR) - Citigroup has hired Catherine Cai from Bank of America Merrill Lynch as head of China investment banking and China chairman.

Cai is replacing Roger Zhu, Citigroup’s former head of Greater China corporate and investment banking, who left the US lender earlier this year. She is expected to start in her new role in June or July.

At BofA Merrill, Cai was a managing director and reported to Alex To, head of China investment banking. Before To joined BofA Merrill from Morgan Stanley last year, Cai had been co-head of China investment banking. (Reporting by Timothy Sifert)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.