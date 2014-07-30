FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-JPMorgan tech analyst moves to Citi - WSJ
July 30, 2014

MOVES-JPMorgan tech analyst moves to Citi - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Christopher Danely, a semiconductor stock analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co, has left the firm to join Citigroup Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Danely, who will start at Citigroup in October, is on "garden leave," a common Wall Street practice in which an employee has agreed to join a new firm but has not yet started to work there, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1qmOLNe)

At JPMorgan, Danely covered stocks which included Intel Corp , SanDisk Corp and Seagate Technology Plc .

Danely could not be reached for comment. Both Citi and JPMorgan declined to comment.

