MOVES-Citi hires ex-Credit Suisse chief FX spot dealer Danny Wise-WSJ
August 18, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Citi hires ex-Credit Suisse chief FX spot dealer Danny Wise-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc named Danny Wise as its European head of G10 foreign exchange trading in London, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Wise was one of six foreign exchange employees at Credit Suisse Group AG in London and New York who left the bank in a cost-cutting drive in May.

Wise, Credit Suisse’s head of FX spot trading in London and the highest profile of the six, had joined the bank from Barclays Plc in 2011.

He was also part of a group of chief dealers from banks in London who met up to four times a year with senior Bank of England officials to discuss the main issues and events affecting the currency market.

Wise will start at Citi on Monday, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1qj8dcu)

