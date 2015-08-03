FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Citigroup said to hire two tech bankers from Deutsche Bank
August 3, 2015 / 9:50 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Citigroup said to hire two tech bankers from Deutsche Bank

Liana B. Baker, Greg Roumeliotis

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has hired two investment bankers specializing in mergers and acquisitions in the technology sector who will be joining from Deutsche Bank AG , according to people familiar with the matter.

Steve Pettigrew and Samardh Kumar, two managing directors based in San Francisco, will join Citi later this year, the people said, asking not to be named because the news was not public.

Representatives from Citigroup and Deutsche Bank declined to comment while Pettigrew and Kumar could not be reached for comment.

Pettigrew joined Deutsche Bank in 1997 in Toronto, and three years later moved to San Francisco to focus on the technology sector, according to his LinkedIn page. Since then, he has worked on software deals including cybersecurity and infrastructure.

Kumar joined Deutsche in 2002 from Goldman Sachs, according to his LinkedIn page.

Citi lost longtime telecom investment banker Eric Medow who left for Lazard Ltd in July. [ID: nL1N10A1V7] (Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

