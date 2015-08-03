FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Citigroup hires two tech bankers from Deutsche Bank - sources
August 3, 2015 / 11:50 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Citigroup hires two tech bankers from Deutsche Bank - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background on Kumar)

By Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has hired two investment bankers specializing in mergers and acquisitions in the technology sector from Deutsche Bank AG, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Steve Pettigrew and Samardh Kumar, former managing directors at Deutsche Bank based in San Francisco, will join Citi later this year, the people said, asking not to be named because the moves have not been announced.

Kumar focused on digital media and Internet deals at Deutsche Bank.

Representatives from Citigroup and Deutsche Bank declined to comment, while Pettigrew and Kumar could not be reached for comment.

Pettigrew joined Deutsche Bank in 1997 in Toronto, and three years later moved to San Francisco to focus on the technology sector, according to his LinkedIn page. Since then, he has worked on software deals including cybersecurity and infrastructure.

Kumar joined Deutsche in 2002 from Goldman Sachs, his LinkedIn page showed.

Citi’s longtime telecom investment banker Eric Medow joined Lazard Ltd in July. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

