MOVES-Drury to head Citi's EMEA capital markets origination arm

LONDON, Sept 8 (IFR) - Philip Drury has been promoted to Citigroup’s head of capital markets origination for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

He will lead the US bank’s debt and equity businesses throughout the region.

Drury will move to London in the fourth quarter of this year from the US, where he was a co-head of US equity capital markets, alongside Doug Adams.

He will report to Tyler Dickson, global head of capital markets origination and Leonardo Arduini, EMEA head of markets.

A successor for Drury in the US has not yet been named.

Drury will replace Michael Lavelle, who is taking on a new job as the head of UK and Ireland corporate and investment banking.

Drury began his career at Schroders in 1996, and joined Citi when the bank merged with Schroders in 2000. (Reporting By Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)