MOVES--Citigroup top Asia tech banker leaving for Temasek unit -source
February 10, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES--Citigroup top Asia tech banker leaving for Temasek unit -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Citigroup ’s top technology-focused investment banker in Asia, Nikhil Eapen, will leave the bank to join a company owned by Singapore state investor Temasek, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Eapen will join Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd, owned by Temasek, the source said, declining to be identified as the matter is not yet public.

Eapen is head of technology, media and telecommunications in the investment banking division of Citi in Asia Pacific.

A spokesman for Citi declined to comment.

ST Telemedia could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting By Denny Thomas and Lawrence White; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

