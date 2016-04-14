MOVES-Citigroup names Haldane global head of derivative trading

TOKYO, April 14 (IFR) - David Haldane has been appointed global head of derivative trading at Citigroup following the resignation of James Boyle from his role as global head of equity derivatives, according to an internal bank memo. Haldane was previously Citi’s head of EMEA equity derivatives. In his new role, he will work alongside Steve Roti, global head of structured equity solutions. Both report directly to global equity head Derek Bandeen, who will retire from his role once a replacement is found, according to a separate memo. Haldane joined the bank in 2011 from JP Morgan, where he was head of US flow derivative trading. He joined Citi as head of equity trading for Australia and transferred to London in 2014. Boyle is due to join Deutsche Bank in July as head of equities for Asia Pacific, based in Hong Kong. He will also co-head Deutsche’s global equity derivatives business and run global markets in the Hong Kong SAR. Citigroup recently hired Quentin Andre as head of global structured equity sales and Dirk Keijer as EMEA head of equity derivatives sales, both from Goldman Sachs, allowing Haldane to focus on trading. Sales and distribution functions continue to report to Murray Roos, global head of sales for the equity and prime services division. Boyle is the second equity derivatives head to leave the bank in the last two years. He was promoted to the global role in July 2014 following the departure of his predecessor, Simon Yates, who left to join buyside firm, Two Sigma Securities. Prior to taking the global role, Boyle headed Citi’s Asian equity derivatives business. He joined the bank in 2012 from Citadel and previously led global equity derivatives trading at Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Helen Bartholomew; Editing by Vincent Baby)