Hale gets nod as new Citigroup co-head of ECM

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (IFR) - Citigroup has promoted Clayton Hale to co-head of ECM for the Americas region, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

A 21-year veteran of the bank, Hale joins Douglas Adams in running Citigroup's equity underwriting business.

The co-head role has been vacant since Hale's predecessor, Phil Drury, returned to his native UK last year to head the bank's EMEA capital markets origination business.

Hale previously ran Citigroup's strategic equity solutions business within ECM, focusing on public equity restructurings and advising on some of the bank's largest equity-related financings.

Hale and Adams lead Citigroup's structuring, underwriting and syndication of equity and equity-linked offerings in the region.

Citigroup ranks seventh year-to-date in common stock sales in the Americas with US$11.8bn of book-run business, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Anthony Hughes; Editing by Marc Carnegie)