FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Kames promoted at Citigroup
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2015 / 11:00 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Kames promoted at Citigroup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 14 (IFR) - Citigroup has made Christian Kames investment banking head of Germany, Austria and Switzerland, according to an internal memo seen by IFR. Kames will also become a member of the EMEA CIB leadership group.

Kames joined Citi in 2013 from Goldman Sachs to head M&A in the region, which Citi said accounts for a fifth of its investment banking fees across EMEA. He had spent 12 years at Goldman as an automotive sector advisor.

Kames will work closely with other industrials bankers such as Kevin Cox, global head of diversified industrials, and Michael Parker and Koen van Velsen, co-heads of EMEA industrials. He continues to report to Stefan Wintels, CEO of Citi for Germany.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.