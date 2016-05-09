MOVES-Citigroup taps Keegan, Roos to co-head global equities

NEW YORK, May 9 (IFR) - Citigroup has named Dan Keegan and Murray Roos as co-heads of global equities, according to a memo obtained by IFR on Monday.

They will report to Paco Ybarra, the bank’s global head of markets and securities services, and the moves are effective immediately.

Keegan and Roos replace Derek Bandeen, Citigroup’s head of equities, who announced his retirement in April but remained in the position until a replacement was found.

Keegan joined Citigroup in 2007 as part of the bank’s acquisition of Automated Trading Desk, and was previously head of equities Americas.

Roos joined Citigroup last July as global head of equity and prime finance sales, coming from Deutsche Bank, where he was co-head of its European equities business and global co-head of their prime business.

Keegan and Roos take over leadership of the group as Citigroup pushes to wring as much as US$900m a quarter from equities trading.

The bank has averaged below that over the past three years. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc Carnegie)