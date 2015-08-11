FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Citi taps Deutsche Bank execs for top prime brokerage roles - memo
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 11, 2015 / 11:08 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Citi taps Deutsche Bank execs for top prime brokerage roles - memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Citigroup has hired former Deutsche Bank executives Simon Kempton and Daniel Caplan for top roles at its unit that provides services to hedge funds in Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed.

Kempton is joining as EMEA head of prime finance, while Caplan will take over as EMEA head of investor services sales, the memo, sent to staff on Tuesday, showed.

A Citigroup spokeswoman confirmed the appointments.

Kempton was earlier the head of international prime brokerage at Deutsche Bank, while Caplan was the bank’s European head of global prime finance, the memo said.

Prime brokers provide services such as settling trades and lending money to hedge funds. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.