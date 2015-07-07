FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Citigroup promotes Lavelle to head CIB in UK, Ireland
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Citigroup promotes Lavelle to head CIB in UK, Ireland

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects title in second paragraph to vice chairman)

LONDON, July 6 (IFR) - Michael Lavelle, who has headed Citigroup’s capital markets origination team in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region since the financial crisis, has been promoted to head the bank’s corporate and investment banking business in the UK and Ireland.

As head of UK and Ireland CIB, he will be in charge of Citigroup’s largest country set in the wider EMEA region by revenues and size of wallet. He will also take on the title of vice chairman of EMEA CIB. Both roles will be taken up with immediate effect.

Lavelle has been with the bank for over 19 years. During that times, he has led the EMEA equity capital markets before leading the combined EMEA debt capital markets and ECM businesses under the capital markets origination umbrella.

He replaces Ben Story as UK investment banking head. Story will retain several key client relationships and who and will additionally focus some of his time on a number of important EMEA CIB initiatives, according to an internal memo.

Lavelle will report to EMEA CIB chief Manolo Falco. A capital markets origination replacement will be announced in due course. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.