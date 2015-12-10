FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES - Citigroup promotes two, expands CEEMEA region
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2015 / 7:57 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES - Citigroup promotes two, expands CEEMEA region

Will Caiger-Smith

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (IFR) - Citigroup announced that it is rolling Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan into its CEEMEA business and promoting two senior bankers in the reorganisation.

The firm is expanding the regional responsibilities of Linos Lekkas, head of its CEEMEA corporate and investment banking business, to include the three countries.

Irackly Mtibelishvily, formerly head of the corporate and investment bank for the region, will now chair its CEEMEA corporate and investment banking business.

Lekkas and Mtibelishvily will partner with Ashu Kullar, corporate banking head of CEEMEA, and continue to report to Manolo Falco, head of EMEA corporate and investment banking. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.