FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-MOVES-Citigroup names Gonzalo Luchetti as Asia Pacific retail bank head - memo
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2015 / 3:40 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-MOVES-Citigroup names Gonzalo Luchetti as Asia Pacific retail bank head - memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects revenues in last paragraph to $5.7 billion from $3.5 billion)

HONG KONG, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Citigroup has named Gonzalo Luchetti as its new head of retail banking for the Asia Pacific region, the U.S.-based bank said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

Luchetti, who will be based in Hong Kong, will continue as Citi’s global head of wealth management and insurance for the consumer bank.

Luchetti will fill a gap created when Roy Gori left Citi on Dec. 1 to become president and chief executive at insurer Manulife Asia.

A spokesman for Citi confirmed the contents of the memo.

Citi’s consumer banking division in Asia, which operates in 12 countries, has more than 33 million accounts and delivered $5.7 billion in revenues in the first three quarters of 2014, according to company filings. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.