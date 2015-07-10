FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Latam banker Mariano Gaut leaves Citigroup
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2015 / 6:12 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Latam banker Mariano Gaut leaves Citigroup

Davide Scigliuzzo, Stephen Lacey

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 10 (IFR) - Mariano Gaut, a 20-year Citigroup veteran who most recently served as the bank’s co-head of Latin America capital markets origination, has left the firm, two sources familiar with the situation told IFR.

Gaut became co-head of the group with Chris Gilfond in 2013, after the bank combined its Latin America debt and equity capital markets business.

Before assuming that role, he served as Citigroup’s head of Brazil capital markets origination and, prior to that, as head of equity-linked origination for the Americas.

Rob Julavits, a spokesman for Citigroup, declined to comment. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Stephen Lacey; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.