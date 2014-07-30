FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Citi energy/commodities team member Deepanshu Pandita leaves
July 30, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Citi energy/commodities team member Deepanshu Pandita leaves

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - A senior member of Citigroup Inc’s energy and commodities team in Houston has left the New York-based bank, it said on Wednesday without giving a reason.

Deepanshu Pandita described himself on his LinkedIn page as Citi’s director of power & gas options, and the bank said he was also its head of cross-commodity derivatives.

He joined Citigroup in May 2011.

A Citi spokesman confirmed the departure but declined to elaborate. Pandita was not immediately available for comment.

His exit from Citi was first reported on Wednesday by energy news portal Sparkspread.

Pandita’s LinkedIn page showed he had been director of power and gas options at Deutsche Bank AG before coming to Citi.

His previous positions included portfolio manager at Milwaukee-based asset manager Stark Investments and trader at Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel. He also worked at two utilities: Williams Energy as director of quantitative analytics and Entergy Corp as strategy manager. (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

