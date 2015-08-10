FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Citigroup poaches Nomura's Americas ECM head Roti
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Citigroup poaches Nomura's Americas ECM head Roti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (IFR) - Citigroup has hired Stephen Roti from Nomura to be the bank’s global head of corporate equity derivatives. He will be based in New York and reports to global head of equity derivatives James Boyle, global head of capital markets origination Tyler Dickson, and corporate sales head Andres Recoder.

Roti comes with more than 20 years of structuring and origination experience. At Nomura, he was most recently head of equity capital markets for the Americas. Before Nomura, he worked at Barclays, where he was global head of equity-linked origination in New York. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.