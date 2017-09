July 28 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc’s deputy general counsel, Elizabeth Sacksteder, has left the bank to join law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP as a partner in the litigation department.

Sacksteder also served as Citigroup's global head of litigation and regulatory investigations, leading an 1,800-strong team, according to a statement from Paul, Weiss on Monday. (bit.ly/1uzdt3D)