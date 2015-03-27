MOVES-Citigroup appoints new head of CEEMEA debt capital markets

LONDON, March 24 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Samad Sirohey head of debt capital markets for Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Sirohey, who will return to London from Dubai, replaces William Weaver who became head of EMEA, debt capital markets last month.

Sirohey started his career at Citigroup in 1994, and joined the CEEMEA DCM origination team in London in 1997. He became co-head of CEEMEA DCM before moving to Dubai in 2008 where he led the Middle East DCM business and ran global Islamic banking as CEO of Citigroup Islamic Investment Bank.

Weaver replaced Paul Young, who left Citigroup in December to join Mitsubishi UFJ Securities. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Alex Chambers)