FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-MOVES-Commodities analyst Szpakowski quits Citi to set up macro fund
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 9, 2016 / 12:18 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-MOVES-Commodities analyst Szpakowski quits Citi to set up macro fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects location of fund to North Carolina, not New York)

MELBOURNE, March 9 (Reuters) - Citigroup’s head of commodity research for Asia, Ivan Szpakowski has left the bank to set up a macro hedge fund in North Carolina, he said on Tuesday.

Szpakowski, a fluent Mandarin speaker, had been with Citi from mid-2013, based in Shanghai and most recently Hong Kong, providing research on metals, bulks, oil and agriculture. Prior to that, he had worked for Credit Suisse, based in Singapore and New York from 2010, according to his Linked In Profile.

The new fund, Academia Capital, will focus on commodities, currencies, interest rates, and equities and seek to leverage differentiated insight in commodities, China and emerging markets, and U.S. monetary policy/macroeconomics, Szpakowski said in an emailed statement.

Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.