CORRECTED-Citi's Tengayev broadens role to include loans

(Corrects start date at Citi to 2003)

By Sudip Roy

LONDON, June 3 (IFR) - Vassiliy Tengayev, a director within the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa debt capital markets team at Citigroup, has expanded his role at the firm to include loans, according to sources.

The new remit will see Tengayev combine his existing job of covering Russia and CIS debt capital markets with loans origination for Central and Eastern Europe and the CIS.

Tengayev joined Citigroup in 2003. He is based in London. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)