MOVES-Citigroup picks Tweedie to head UK corporate banking

LONDON, May 21 (IFR) - Citigroup has promoted Mark Tweedie to the position of head of corporate banking for the UK. He will take up the job on July 1 and have coverage responsibility for several key accounts in the country, the bank said.

He is currently head of corporate and public sector sales and marketing for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region within the treasury and trade solutions business. He has worked for the US bank for 16 years in a variety of roles both in the UK and in the US. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)