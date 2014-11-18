FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Citigroup names Arvind Vashistha as India equity markets head
November 18, 2014 / 3:25 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Citigroup names Arvind Vashistha as India equity markets head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has named Arvind Vashistha as head of equity capital markets for India, it said in a press release.

Vashistha was executive director of global capital markets at UBS Investment Bank in India, a position he has held since 2006. He will report to Ravi Kapoor, head of corporate and investment banking for Citi India, and Kenneth Poon, head of Asia Pacific capital market origination, based in Hong Kong.

Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

