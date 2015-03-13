Citi's prime unit names Visairas global head of capital introductions - memo

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc prime brokerage has named Martin Visairas as the global head of capital introductions, a role that involves helping hedge funds raise capital from investors, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed.

A Citi spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.

London-based Visairas, who had joined the Wall Street bank in Hong Kong from financial conglomerate Old Mutual in late 2010, will report to Alan Pace, the bank’s global head of investor services sales and James Harris, EMEA co-head of investor services sales, the memo said.

Prime brokers provide services such as clearing trades and lending money to hedge funds.

Visairas had moved to London last year. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Sinead Cruise)