MOVES-Citigroup appoints William Weaver head of DCM EMEA
#Market News
February 13, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Citigroup appoints William Weaver head of DCM EMEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds additional codes)

By Sudip Roy

LONDON, Feb 13 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed William Weaver as head of debt capital markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa replacing Paul Young, who left the firm last month, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Weaver currently runs the bank’s CEEMEA debt capital markets business.

“William has had a 20 year career at Citi within banking and DCM. Most recently he has been running the CEEMEA DCM business covering sovereign, corporate and financial institutions and under his leadership Citi has risen to become the market leader in the region,” said Michael Lavelle, head of capital markets, EMEA said in an internal memo.

Young left Citi in December after a 25-year association with the bank to join Mitsubishi UFJ Securities as head of international capital markets. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)

