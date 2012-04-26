FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trafigura senior Asia coal trader Andrew Horn leaves
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 26, 2012 / 8:36 AM / in 5 years

Trafigura senior Asia coal trader Andrew Horn leaves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Andrew Horn, the head of coal trading in Asia for Swiss-based energy trader Trafigura <TRAFG.UL] left the company last Friday, sources close to the company said.

Trafigura declined to comment officially.

Horn, who is widely-regarded as one of the top physical traders in the Pacific region by traders in rival houses, left Trafigura on good terms, they said.

Earlier this year, Andrew Bingham, who ran Trafigura’s coal swaps desk from Geneva, and also joined the firm from Noble with Horn, left the company. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig and Jack Kimball; editing by Keiron Henderson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.