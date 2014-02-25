FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
John Cokinos to join RBC's leveraged finance team -sources
February 25, 2014 / 9:35 PM / 4 years ago

John Cokinos to join RBC's leveraged finance team -sources

Natalie Harrison

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (IFR) - John Cokinos is set to join RBC as a managing director of loan and high-yield capital markets, market sources said on Tuesday.

Cokinos is expected to start his new role, based in New York, on Monday and will be reporting to Kete Cockrell, head of high-yield capital markets, and Miguel Roman and Judith Fishlow Minter, both co-heads of loan capital markets.

Cokinos has 17 years of experience in leveraged finance. He left his position as head of US leveraged finance capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in November, having joined the bank from Lehman Brothers in 2007.

RBC declined to comment.

